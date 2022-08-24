Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 5:56PM PDT until August 24 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 556 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Pinto Wash. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.