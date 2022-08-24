Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 6:23PM PDT until August 24 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 623 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain along I-10 east of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 56 and 65.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 124.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Seco, Arroyo, Milpitas Wash, Colorado River and Vinagre Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.