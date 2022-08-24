Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 7:40PM PDT until August 24 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1045 PM PDT.
* At 740 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to
produce heavy rain across the between Essex and Needles including
Goffs Road and Goffs Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Goffs Road, Route 66 near Essex, Highway 95 south of Needles.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.