Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 8:37PM PDT until August 24 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 837 PM PDT, Up to 3 inches of rain has fallen along I-10 east of
Desert Center.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 116 and 125.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.