Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 8:39PM PDT until August 24 at 11:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1145 PM PDT.
* At 839 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across far southeast San Bernardino County including
State Route 62 west of Vidal Junction to Earp and Parker Dam.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Parker Dam, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp and Black Meadow
Landing Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.