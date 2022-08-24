Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 9:08PM PDT until August 25 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1215 AM PDT.
* At 908 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across southeast San Bernardino County from Needles to
Lake Havasu. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needle, Highway 95 and Lake Havasu.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.