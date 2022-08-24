Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 9:08 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 9:08PM PDT until August 25 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1215 AM PDT.

* At 908 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across southeast San Bernardino County from Needles to
Lake Havasu. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needle, Highway 95 and Lake Havasu.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content