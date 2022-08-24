Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 9:13PM MST until August 24 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 913 PM MST /913 PM PDT/, Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Ripley, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Cibola, Blythe

Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Brenda, Ehrenberg and

East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 79.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103…and

between mile markers 104 and 112.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 142 and 151.

AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 18.

CA Route 95 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 15…and

between mile markers 2 and 4.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.