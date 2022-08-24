Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 9:50PM PDT until August 24 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 950 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated
prior to 9 PM over the area encompassing Essex and Goffs Road and
the associated sections of Interstate 40 and Route 66. The heavy
rainfall that occurred will continue to produce flash flooding
around Goffs Road and Route 66 until at least 1045 PM PDT.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Goffs Road, Route 66 near Essex.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.