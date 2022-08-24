Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 9:50PM PDT until August 24 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 950 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated

prior to 9 PM over the area encompassing Essex and Goffs Road and

the associated sections of Interstate 40 and Route 66. The heavy

rainfall that occurred will continue to produce flash flooding

around Goffs Road and Route 66 until at least 1045 PM PDT.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Goffs Road, Route 66 near Essex.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.