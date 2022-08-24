Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:53PM MST until August 24 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

North central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/.

* At 652 PM MST/652 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from near Brenda to 9 miles west of Nicholls Warm

Springs, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Brenda, Midland, Kofa

Wildlife Refuge, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, East Blythe and

Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 41.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 43.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.