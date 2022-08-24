Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 1:09PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 108 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

between Anza and Idyllwild. The storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain Center,

Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between

Anza And Palm Desert, Cahuilla Indian Reservation and Lake Hemet.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.