Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 11:36AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 1136 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Anza. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Anza, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Cahuilla
Indian Reservation and Sage.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

