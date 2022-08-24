Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 2:36PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 235 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Mt. Signal, or 9 miles south of Plaster City. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Mt. Signal.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 24.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 9 and 27.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.