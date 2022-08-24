Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:03PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salton City, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Salton City, Salton Sea Beach and Winona.

This includes CA Route 86 between mile markers 50 and 63.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.