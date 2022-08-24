Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:08PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 16.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.