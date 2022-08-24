Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 521 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 17

miles west of Palo Verde, or 34 miles southeast of Desert Center,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Palo Verde.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 128.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 58 and 67, and between mile markers

79 and 80.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.