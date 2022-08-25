Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 12:09AM PDT until August 25 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
RRA
The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to
pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RRA
