Published 4:06 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:06PM PDT until August 26 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM MST /715 PM PDT/.

* At 406 PM MST /406 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain along Interstate 40 south of Needles. Between
0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Topock and Needles.

This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 11.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 149 and 155.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

