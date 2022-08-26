Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:06PM PDT until August 26 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM MST /715 PM PDT/.
* At 406 PM MST /406 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain along Interstate 40 south of Needles. Between
0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Topock and Needles.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 11.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 149 and 155.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.