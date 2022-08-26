Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 5:18PM PDT until August 26 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 518 PM MST /518 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area have ended. Radar

estimated between 1 and 1.50 inches of rain fell in the mountains

south of Interstate 40 between Needles and Topock. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Topock and Needles.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 11.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 149 and 155.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.