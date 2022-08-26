Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 3:23PM PDT until August 26 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 134 and 152. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 322 PM PDT/322 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mohave Valley, or 15 miles south of Bullhead City, moving southeast at 15 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona… East central San Bernardino County in southern California… Southern Clark County in southern Nevada…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

