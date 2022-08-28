Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:37PM PDT until August 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along Highway 177 5 miles north of Desert Center. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to
1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.