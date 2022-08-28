Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:00PM PDT until August 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 300 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain along Highway 177 north of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.