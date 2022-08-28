Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:00PM PDT until August 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced
heavy rain along Highway 177 north of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.