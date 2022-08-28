Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 6 and 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.