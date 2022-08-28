Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 2:09 PM

Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 2:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 6 and 17.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content