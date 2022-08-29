Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 12:53PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Highs will rise into

the 90s and near 100 in the foothills by the weekend.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.