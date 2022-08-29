Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 2:30PM PDT until September 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.
High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are
expected through next weekend.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling
or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population
could be susceptible to impacts as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall
below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August
and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This,
coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming
holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and
potentially impactful.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM,
stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day and
during overnight hours, don’t rely on fans only and cancel
outdoor activities during the day.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.