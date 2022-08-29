Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 9:38PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to

110 expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows will only fall into the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.