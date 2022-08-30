Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 10:18AM PDT until September 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minimum temperatures will struggle to

fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late

August and early September records, including in Las Vegas.

This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the

upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly

unique and potentially impactful.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM,

stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day

and during overnight hours, don’t rely on fans only and cancel

outdoor activities during the day.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.