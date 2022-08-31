Excessive Heat Warning issued August 31 at 6:32AM PDT until September 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures ranging
from 108 to 113 degrees for most of the Mojave Desert Region.
Highs around 105 in the Owens Valley and up to 122 in Death
Valley.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minimum temperatures will struggle to
fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late
August and early September records, including in Las Vegas.
This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the
upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly
unique and potentially impactful.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM,
stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day
and during overnight hours, don’t rely on fans only and cancel
outdoor activities during the day.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.