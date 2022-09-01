Excessive Heat Warning issued September 1 at 1:04PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

