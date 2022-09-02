Blowing Dust Advisory issued September 2 at 7:33PM MST until September 2 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Roadways most likely to be affected include Highway
95 and I-10.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.