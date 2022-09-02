Dust Storm Warning issued September 2 at 8:10PM MST until September 2 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/.

* At 810 PM MST/810 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from Quartzsite to near Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 16 miles

northwest of Sundad, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 28.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 149 and 156.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 56 and 118.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Ripley, Yuma

Proving Ground, East Blythe, Palm Canyon and Ehrenberg.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!