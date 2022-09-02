Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 7:33PM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Roadways most likely to be affected include Highway 95 and I-10. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal.

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

