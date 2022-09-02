Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 6:54PM PDT until September 2 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 653 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles west of Cima to 14 miles south of Mitchell
Caverns, moving southwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Kelso, Mitchell Caverns and Amboy.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 65 and
91.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning
are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.