Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 7:15PM PDT until September 2 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 714 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles northwest of Kelso to 10 miles northeast of
Amboy, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Kelso and Amboy.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 65 and
88.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

