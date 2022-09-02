Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:55PM MST until September 2 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

North central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 945 PM MST/945 PM PDT/.

* At 855 PM MST/855 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from near Blythe to 14 miles southwest of Kofa

Wildlife Refuge, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Ripley, Blythe Airport,

East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 16.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 74 and 102.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.