Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Irvine, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,

Costa Mesa, Tustin, Newport Beach, Westminster, Fountain Valley,

Laguna Woods, John Wayne Airport, San Joaquin Hills, Newport Coast,

Silverado, Laguna Hills, Villa Park, El Toro Station Cdp and Tustin

Foothills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.