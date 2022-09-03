Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Irvine, moving west at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,
Costa Mesa, Tustin, Newport Beach, Westminster, Fountain Valley,
Laguna Woods, John Wayne Airport, San Joaquin Hills, Newport Coast,
Silverado, Laguna Hills, Villa Park, El Toro Station Cdp and Tustin
Foothills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.