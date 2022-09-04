Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 11:32PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.
High expected to be 110 to 115 in the lowest elevations with
overnight lows remaining above 90 degrees.
* WHERE…Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado
River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will
significantly increase the potential for heat-related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or
reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much
of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to the potential extended power outages
from storm damage, cooling stations have been set up in certain
locations. Emergency cooling stations are open at the Sunrise
Elementary School, 2 6 4 5 Landon Drive in Bullhead City and at
the Mohave Valley Fire Station number 81 located at 1 4 5 1
Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. The Colorado River Valley
communities power outage between Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa
and Mohave Valley is expected to last between 24 hours to 48
hours.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.