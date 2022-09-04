Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 11:32PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.
High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are
expected through Wednesday.
* WHERE…Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado
River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will
significantly increase the potential for heat-related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or
reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much
of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.