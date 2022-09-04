Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 2:01PM PDT until September 4 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs,
Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between
Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And
Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake
Arrowhead And Hesperia.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.