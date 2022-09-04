Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 4:52PM PDT until September 4 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a
threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a
threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.