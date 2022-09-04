Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 7:46PM PDT until September 4 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 746 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Essex, or 14 miles southeast of Mitchell Caverns, moving west at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern San Bernardino County.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 87 and

103.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.