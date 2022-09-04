Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 7:46PM PDT until September 4 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 746 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of
Essex, or 14 miles southeast of Mitchell Caverns, moving west at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
eastern San Bernardino County.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 87 and
103.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.