The storm near Interstate 40 west of Essex has weakened slightly and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. Drivers on Interstate 40 and Kelbaker Road should be alert for water or hail on the road.

