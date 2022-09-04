Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 1:29PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 129 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Running Springs, or near Lake Arrowhead, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear,

Rimforest, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia, Hiwy 330

Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Crestline, Green Valley

Lake, Cedar Glen and Twin Peaks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.