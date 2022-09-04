Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:21PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 420 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
El Mirage, or 11 miles northwest of Victorville, moving west at 5
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Adelanto, El Mirage, Phelan and Helendale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.