Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving west

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,

Adelanto, Oro Grande and Helendale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.