Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:53PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Loma Linda, or near Redlands, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto, Redlands,

Highland, Colton, Loma Linda, Rubidoux, Grand Terrace, Highgrove,

Bloomington, Sunnyslope and Glen Avon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.