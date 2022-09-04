Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 4:53 PM

Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:53PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Loma Linda, or near Redlands, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto, Redlands,
Highland, Colton, Loma Linda, Rubidoux, Grand Terrace, Highgrove,
Bloomington, Sunnyslope and Glen Avon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content