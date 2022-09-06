Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 12:36AM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.

High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are

expected through Thursday.

* WHERE…Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado

River Valley.

* WHEN…Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling

or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population

could be susceptible to impacts as well.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.