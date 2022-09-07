Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 1:50PM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 95. For the High Wind

Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT

Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through

Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat

will significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.