Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 1:50PM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.