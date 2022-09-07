Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 1:50PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 106. For the High Wind
Watch, east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat
will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.